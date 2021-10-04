Do you have data-related questions? Are you looking to make your data and/or software open and FAIR? Are you interested in tools and resources for working with your data or for finding data to reuse? The Virtual Data Help Desk at #GSA2021 is here for you!

The Virtual Data Help Desk, which is a program of EarthCube, the GSA Geoinformatics & Data Science Division, and the Earth Science Information Partners (ESIP), provides researchers with opportunities to engage with informatics experts familiar with their scientific domain to learn about skills and techniques that will help further their research and make their data and software more open and FAIR. The Virtual Data Help Desk will be staffed with experts from the Earth science informatics community to answer data-related questions and to demo useful resources.

When: October 11th-13th, 2021 during the GSA Connects Annual Meeting

Where: Online. Follow the #DataHelpDesk on twitter here. Learn more at bit.ly/DataHelpGSA21.

During the Virtual Data Help Desk, YOU can:

Ask Data Questions : Share your questions any time during the event via Twitter using the hashtag #DataHelpDesk or submit your question via a form HERE. Our team of Earth science data professionals has decades of experience in informatics and in many scientific domains and specializes in topics like finding, sharing, analyzing, publishing, and citing data.

: Share your questions any time during the event via Twitter using the hashtag #DataHelpDesk or submit your question via a form HERE. Our team of Earth science data professionals has decades of experience in informatics and in many scientific domains and specializes in topics like finding, sharing, analyzing, publishing, and citing data. Watch Tool Demos & Tutorials: We will direct you to helpful tutorials and demos throughout the week that will highlight tools and resources you can use to manage your data and enhance your research. Follow #DataHelpDesk to hear about these!

The Data Help Desk has been held in the past at the American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting, the Ecological Society of America Annual Meeting, the Ocean Sciences Meeting, and the European Geosciences Union General Assembly. The virtual event at #GSA2021 represents another exciting opportunity for anyone to jump in and ask questions, regardless of geographic location. Join us to improve your data skills and practices!

Questions? Contact megancarter@esipfed.org.